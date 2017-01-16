Proposed redevelopment of Sarnia’s former Kinsmen Centre property is drawing criticism. It’s recommended city council rezone the two acre site at 656 Lakeshore Road from open space to urban residential. A petition with over three-hundred signatures opposing the application will be presented to council Monday. Mayor Mike Bradley expects the planning hearing will be contentious. “There’s the planning issue itself of the rezoning into residential,” says Bradley. “There’s also the issue of what is parkland being put into a residential mode. I think that is a big issue for a lot of people in that area and there certainly has been a strong pushback from people throughout that area who purchased their homes on the basis that there would be parkland there.” Redeveloping the property, by Baxter Park near Colborne Road, for single detached residential dwelling lots is proposed. The city has said it plans to demolish what used to be the former Oakwood elementary school, early this year. Council declared the lands surplus in November and directed staff to proceed with its sale. User groups and tenants were relocated from the former Kinsmen Centre last year, when the building was closed due to mould and related safety concerns.