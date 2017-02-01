BLUEWATER MORNING BLUEWATER MORNING BLUEWATER MORNING BLUEWATER MORNING BLUEWATER MORNING BLUEWATER MORNING

BLUEWATER MORNING

Sarnia's Original Morning Newspaper for Over 27 Years

BLUEWATER MORNING

Offers a Unique Advertising Product with Time Tested Success

BLUEWATER MORNING

Has a Distribution Network that includes over 50 local restaurants plus 50 other high traffic distribution points

BLUEWATER MORNING

Enjoys Excellent Readership in Local Restauruants, Doctors' Offices, Bingo Halls, Shopping Malls, Donut Shops and more!

BLUEWATER MORNING

Features Local News, Weather, Trivia, Recipies, plus a Word Search

BLUEWATER MORNING

Supports Our Community with a Saturday Crime Stopper Report and Free PSA Ads.

Welcome to BLUEWATER MORNING

We ARE Sarnia's #1 Morning Newspaper.

Our Unique & Affordable Advertising Product has had  Proven Success for Over 27 Years!

Features designed to enhance readership:

  • Daily Local News
  • Today's Weather
  • Recipe of the Day
  • Thought For The Day
  • The Hidden Word Game
  • Go Figure - The Unoffical Poll of Unofficial stuff
  • Contests and More!

 

Our Distribution Network includes over 50 local restaurants plus 50 other high traffic distribution points including  Lambton Mall, Maran Centre, Bingo Halls, Shopping Malls, Donut Shops and more!

For Advertising Rates and Readership Information call Dave at: (519) 332-8422.