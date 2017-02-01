The Best Western Plus Guildwood Inn has a new owner. Effective Wednesday, February 1, Hamilton-based Vrancor Group will take over operation of the 95-room facility on Venetian Blvd. in Point Edward. Vrancor spokesman Peter Tosh says success with their new nearby build, Hampton Inn by Hilton, led to their decision to purchase the property. “The Hampton Inn By Hilton was one of the fastest ramp-ups in our 16-property portfolio,” says Tosh. “With the region’s rapidly expanding reputation as a global centre for manufacturing, research and development, access to the U.S. and tourism locales, we are pleased to welcome Best Western Plus Guildwood to our growing company.” Tosh says the Best Western has recently undergone significant renovations but they do plan to make improvements to Shelly’s Tap and Grill. “The General Manager, I understand, will be retiring. We are very excited with the team that’s in place there. Many have been there for numerous years and run a very good operation.” The hotel will retain the Best Western Plus Guildwood Inn name and will provide global operational, sales and marketing support.