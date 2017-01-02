Living through Depression, Lambton Comm Health Centre registration for January 8 week program. Informaton call Amy at 344-3017 ex 327

Sarnia Rock and Fossil Club meets January 13, 7:30pm, Twin Lakes Terrace Retirement home. David Shaw power pt on mineral ID for collection. 869-2003

Galaxy of Celtica, January 13, 7:30pm, Imperial Theatre with International Symphony Orchestra. $39, Sr-$36, St-$13. Call 337-7775 for information.

Dance at Sarnia RCL January 14, 8-11pm. Members, $20/couple, Non-members $30. Open to All. Visit sarniaballroomdancingclub.ca

Just the Basics, Diabetes Ed & Cooking Series. 3 months Jan 18, Feb 15, March 15, 10-11:30am Lambton Comm Health Centre. Limited space register at 344-3017 ex 259

Messy Church Central United for parents/grandparents to celebrate Christ with games, crafts, songs and stories. January 27, 5 - 6:30pm. All welcome. Freewill donations

Lambton County residents with questions about their alcohol use and health impacts can find answers at, rethinkyourdrinking.ca

Diabetes Support Group, 4th Tuesday 1:30 West Lambton Comm Centre. Informal conversation & refreshments.344-3017 xt

Canadian Red Cross programs: Volunteer Positions available. 332-6380

Computer Drop In Centre, Free help with tablets, laptops, wi-fi, internet & use of desktops. Central United Church at 344-4561.

Register Now for Pathways Lifelong Learning Program for Adults with Disabilities 19+. Begins Jan 17, space is lmited. dschaller@pathwayscentre.org 542-3471 xt262

JA After School Company Program registration is open. Runs Monday nights to end of May. Free at jacanada.org/sw-ontario/company-program

Sarnia Lambton Amnesty Action Group meets 1st Wednesday each month for an hour of letter signing/writing for human rights. All welcome, 6090thea@bell.net

Free Dental Care. No dental coverage with children 17 and under may qualify. Mon - Fri 160 Exmouth Street, 8:30-4:30, by appointment only. Call 383-8331 ex 3531

Help for victims of domestic violence - 1-888-946-3029 - Sarnia, London, Windsor/Chatham mthly group meeting last Thurs of month

Check out Peel Elder Abuse Prevention Network at www.peapn.ca/common-scams-and-fraud/

Petrolia Toastmasters meets each Wednesday 7am, Oil Heritage Comm Centre. Contact Julie, 845-1179 or www.facebook.com/groups/PetroliaToastmasters/