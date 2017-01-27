Thedford Jamboree at the Legion, February 9 and 23, Lunch 11:30 - 12:45 Jam starts 1 - 3:45pm. Donations t the door, please bring cookies to share.

Ecole secondaire Franco-Jeunesse Open House January 26, 6:30pm at 901 The Rapids Parkway.

Mobile Makerspace Launch coming to Library near you. Technology, equipment, tools for people of all ages available. info at www.lclibrary.ca Spectrum of Creativity.

Just the Basics, Diabetes Ed & Cooking Series. 3 months Jan 18, Feb 15, March 15, 10-11:30am Lambton Comm Health Centre. Limited space register at 344-3017 ex 259

Lunches for Learning, Roast beef dinner, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, roll, drink & home made dessert. January 29, 5pm, Grace United Church. $15 adults. 542-1203.

Read with Legionnaires, February 2, 5:30 - 6:45 at Sarnia Arena. Kids and famileis meet local players & hear them read books about hockey.

Sarnia Rock and Fossil Club meeting February 10, 7:30pm, Twin Lakes Terrace Retirement home. Vlado Bjelis trip to Alaska for minerals and gold. Mary at 869-2003

Dance, February 11, 8-11pm at Royal Canadian Legion Sarnia. Members $20/couple, $30 non members. Open to all. Visit www.sarniaballroomdacingclub.ca

Lambton Genealogical Society meets February 14 at LDS Church, 7:30pm. Hellen Metson on Slovakian Immigration in Lambton County No charge, all welcome. 383-0468

Souper Lunch Fridays, second Friday each month, 10 - noon at St Lukes United Church. Prepare 2 soups and bring container to bring home. register at 344-3017 ex 237

Lady Martha Rebecah Lodge, Brigden, is hosting a Hot Roast Beef Lunch at Brigden Memorial Hall ,February 7, noon $12 each with take out available. All welcome.

Lambton County residents with questions about their alcohol use and health impacts can find answers at, rethinkyourdrinking.ca

Diabetes Support Group, 4th Tuesday 1:30 West Lambton Comm Centre. Informal conversation & refreshments.344-3017 xt

Canadian Red Cross programs: Volunteer Positions available. 332-6380

Computer Drop In Centre, Free help with tablets, laptops, wi-fi, internet & use of desktops. Central United Church at 344-4561.

Register Now for Pathways Lifelong Learning Program for Adults with Disabilities 19+. Begins Jan 17, space is lmited. dschaller@pathwayscentre.org 542-3471 xt262

JA After School Company Program registration is open. Runs Monday nights to end of May. Free at jacanada.org/sw-ontario/company-program

Sarnia Lambton Amnesty Action Group meets 1st Wednesday each month for an hour of letter signing/writing for human rights. All welcome, 6090thea@bell.net

Free Dental Care. No dental coverage with children 17 and under may qualify. Mon - Fri 160 Exmouth Street, 8:30-4:30, by appointment only. Call 383-8331 ex 3531

Help for victims of domestic violence - 1-888-946-3029 - Sarnia, London, Windsor/Chatham mthly group meeting last Thurs of month

Check out Peel Elder Abuse Prevention Network at www.peapn.ca/common-scams-and-fraud/

Petrolia Toastmasters meets each Wednesday 7am, Oil Heritage Comm Centre. Contact Julie, 845-1179 or www.facebook.com/groups/PetroliaToastmasters/