Thedford Jamboree at the Legion, February 9 and 23, Lunch 11:30 - 12:45 Jam starts 1 - 3:45pm. Donations t the door, please bring cookies to share.

Sarnia Rock and Fossil Club meeting February 10, 7:30pm, Twin Lakes Terrace Retirement home. Vlado Bjelis trip to Alaska for minerals and gold. Mary at 869-2003

Dance, February 11, 8-11pm at Royal Canadian Legion Sarnia. Members $20/couple, $30 non members. Open to all. Visit www.sarniaballroomdacingclub.ca

Lambton Genealogical Society meets February 14 at LDS Church, 7:30pm. Hellen Metson on Slovakian Immigration in Lambton County No charge, all welcome. 383-0468

Souper Lunch Fridays, second Friday each month, 10 - noon at St Lukes United Church. Prepare 2 soups and bring container to bring home. register at 344-3017 ex 237

Lady Martha Rebecah Lodge, Brigden, is hosting a Hot Roast Beef Lunch at Brigden Memorial Hall ,February 7, noon $12 each with take out available. All welcome.

Sarnia Justice Film Society, February 18, 7pm, Sarnia Library Theatre. Paper Tigers follows alternative discipline approach high school to break poverty/violence cycle. 542-5009

Meditation with Richard. Weekly, Mondays 10:30am, Tuesdays 6pm. Community Health Centre. Call 344-3017 ex237

Lambton County residents with questions about their alcohol use and health impacts can find answers at, rethinkyourdrinking.ca

Diabetes Support Group, 4th Tuesday 1:30 West Lambton Comm Centre. Informal conversation & refreshments.344-3017 xt

Canadian Red Cross programs: Volunteer Positions available. 332-6380

Computer Drop In Centre, Free help with tablets, laptops, wi-fi, internet & use of desktops. Central United Church at 344-4561.

Register Now for Pathways Lifelong Learning Program for Adults with Disabilities 19+. Begins Jan 17, space is lmited. dschaller@pathwayscentre.org 542-3471 xt262

JA After School Company Program registration is open. Runs Monday nights to end of May. Free at jacanada.org/sw-ontario/company-program

Sarnia Lambton Amnesty Action Group meets 1st Wednesday each month for an hour of letter signing/writing for human rights. All welcome, 6090thea@bell.net

Free Dental Care. No dental coverage with children 17 and under may qualify. Mon - Fri 160 Exmouth Street, 8:30-4:30, by appointment only. Call 383-8331 ex 3531

Help for victims of domestic violence - 1-888-946-3029 - Sarnia, London, Windsor/Chatham mthly group meeting last Thurs of month

Check out Peel Elder Abuse Prevention Network at www.peapn.ca/common-scams-and-fraud/

Petrolia Toastmasters meets each Wednesday 7am, Oil Heritage Comm Centre. Contact Julie, 845-1179 or www.facebook.com/groups/PetroliaToastmasters/

Mobile Makerspace Launch coming to Library near you. Technology, equipment, tools for people of all ages available. info at www.lclibrary.ca Spectrum of Creativity.