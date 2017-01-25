Sarnia police have made more arrests at the old Sarnia General Hospital. Three people are charged after an officer in the Mitton Street area on Friday, heard sounds of saws cutting metal, coming from the abandoned building at around six-thirty pm. Constable John Sottosanti says at around eight-fifteen pm, the officer heard a loud bang and saw the shadows of individuals emerging through one of the boarded up windows. “The officer was able to locate three suspects and in their possession, the suspects [allegedly] had copper cable, which was later determined to weigh approximately ninety-nine lbs,” says Sottosanti. “A search of one of the suspects [allegedly] located a small quantity of methamphetamine and a knife that they had hidden on their person.” Sottosanti says twenty-two-year-old Katelyn Healy is charged with break and enter, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and breach of probation. Leslie MacGregor, thirty-seven, is charged with break and enter, and Craig Robertson, forty-seven, faces charges of break and enter and failing to comply with conditions of his undertaking. All three suspects have been released with conditions. Sottosanti says the old hospital site is dangerous and the public must stay away. “Because of the health concerns, police will not enter the building unless it’s a life or death situation. We have been continually monitoring the site as manpower allows,” he says. Earlier this month, police also arrested a woman after prescription pads were stolen from the abandoned hospital site. A community information meeting is set for February first in advance of the city issuing a new request for proposals for the sale of the property. The meeting is at the Lochiel Kiwanis Community Centre at seven pm.