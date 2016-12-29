What is Open & Closed

New Years 2017 (Sun Jan 1)

Post Office: – Closed. No mail delivery Mon January 2.

Sarnia Transit: – Regular Service to 6:15pm Sat Dec 31 then Special New Years Eve buses (Free) 6:15pm to 2:45am. No buses Sun Jan 1.

Banks & Trust companies: – Closed Sun Jan 1, Mon Jan 2.

Beer & LCBO Stores: – Closed at 6pm Sat Dec 31st. Closed Sun Jan 1.

Stores: – Most closed Sun Jan 1.

Government Offices: – (Provincial, Federal, Municipal) Closed. Closed Mon Jan 2.

Garbage Collection: – (Sarnia) Regular collection Mon-Fri.

Schools: – Classes resume Mon Jan 9.

A weekly children’s playgroup will be held with the seniors at Sarnia’s Vision Nursing and Rest Home. Organizer Bevin Perdu says the program will run on a trial basis, Friday’s from ten -eleven am, for six weeks starting January thirteenth. “Parents with little one’s can register,” said Perdu. “We are taking all ages of children; infants, toddlers, preschoolers. We will start with a little playtime/activity while everyone is getting settled and then have a storytime, an activity, some songs and some time to mingle with the seniors and the residents.”Perdu, formerly the coordinator of the Sarnia-Lambton Workforce Development Board’s Mentorship Program, is a mother of two and currently on maternity leave with her second girl. She decided to pitch the idea locally after seeing one of her friends start up something similar out west. “My mother in-law volunteers there (Vision). Many residents don’t get to see their grandchildren or don’t have grandchildren or family around. So, they would be able to spend time with the children and let them interact with them and have that experience.” Perdu says she’s had a very positive response after posting the idea on social media. She hopes to register about 20 children to participate for the full six weeks, but says others interested will be placed on a waiting list. Anyone interested in participating can call 519-466-6010.



